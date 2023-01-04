scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Karnataka farmers dig pits to stop elephants from straying into farmlands

An elephant calf that fell into one such pit in Hassan district was rescued by forest officials

In November 2022, the government set up an elephant task force to suggest measures to reduce man-elephant conflict.
Karnataka’s forest department has expressed concern over pits being dug by farmers to stop elephants from straying into farmlands in Hassan district’s Sakleshpur taluk.

On Monday, an elephant calf fell into one such pit and it was rescued by forest officials. “It is a dangerous trend. They have earlier threatened that they would dig pits if elephants stray into their farmlands. The pit from which we rescued the six-year-old calf was covered with twigs and poles. It was not a good sight because the mother elephant’s trumpeting in distress from the other side of the woods could be heard,” a forest department official said.

On December 31, 2022, the government shifted the office of the additional principal chief conservator of forests, Project Elephant, to Hassan from Bengaluru.

A 36-year-old forest watcher, Mahadeva Swamy, was killed by a wild tusker at Metikuppe in Mysuru district’s HD Kote taluk the same day. The forest watcher on patrol duty was chasing away a wild tusker when it trampled him.

In November 2022, the government set up an elephant task force to suggest measures to reduce man-elephant conflict.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union minister of state for environment, forest and climate change, told the Lok Sabha on December 19, 2022, that the task force’s report had recommended certain measures to the Karnataka government.

“The report of the said expert committee also includes the following scientific measures: ensuring the establishment of SMS-based early warning system, setting up digital boards at critical junctions, procurement of radio collars for tracking and sending alerts, construction of railway barricades, scientific research for long-term understanding of the elephant movement,” the minister said in a written response.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 19:28 IST
