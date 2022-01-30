Karnataka farmer stumbles on own ‘death certificate’ issued four months ago

The police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 323, 506, 504, 420, 167, 352 and 149.

In a bizarre incident in Karnataka, a 40-year-old farmer has approached police saying that a death certificate was issued in his name five months ago by a taluk office.

According to the police complaint filed on Thursday, the farmer found his “death certificate” put up on a wall in Kolar district’s M Hosahalli village on December 14, 2021. The certificate, issued on August 13, 2021, wrongly stated that Shivaraj died on August 5, 2021.

“I sent a complaint to the assistant commissioner and the deputy commissioner but nothing really happened. Eventually I filed a police complaint,” Shivaraj told indianexpress.com.

In his complaint, Shivaraj alleged that his 2.27 acres of agricultural land and ancestral property were wrongly registered in the name of one Ramappa in 2012 and that the taluk’s tahsildar and others were booked in connection with this following a court order.

Shivaraj has named government officials Aravind, Sadattulla Khan, Jayaram and Rajashekar as responsible for the fake certificate and denied that either of his two brothers could have got it issued.

The police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 323, 506, 504, 420, 167, 352 and 149. Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja told indianexpress.com that he had sought a report from the assistant commissioner on the issue.