‘You funded Pahalgam attack’: Karnataka farmer loses Rs 1.31 cr to ‘digital arrest’

A 62-year-old farmer in Karnataka lost Rs 1.31 crore in a “digital arrest” scam, in which fraudsters posing as Mumbai police and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officers accused him of funding the Pahalgam terrorist attack, officials said.

The farmer from Dakshina Kannada was allegedly kept under “digital arrest” for nearly one and a half months until he spoke to his daughter about it.

According to the FIR, the farmer received a call at about 3 pm on August 27 from an unknown number. The caller, speaking in Hindi and English, said he was from Mumbai police and claimed that money laundering linked to the accused in the Pahalgam terror attack had been traced to the farmer’s name. He said the Bombay High Court had issued an arrest warrant, and that the offence could lead to a death sentence or life imprisonment.

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A WhatsApp video call followed from a man who identified himself as an investigating officer of the Mumbai ATS. He called the matter “top secret”, told the farmer to sit in a closed room and tell no one, and said he must appear before the ATS in Mumbai within 48 hours.

Frightened, the farmer denied any involvement. The callers asked about his bank accounts and transfers, kept him on video for around an hour and a half, and warned that telling family or friends would itself be a crime. They made him send a message every hour reading “Case Code RS 7457 I am safe and secure”.

On August 29, a man in a police uniform allegedly sent WhatsApp documents described as Bombay High Court “arrest and freezing control orders” and threatened to have the local police detain him. When the farmer pleaded for help, a purported IPS officer took over the “case” and promised to protect him if he followed his instructions.

‘Tell the bank it’s for a house purchase’

On August 31, the farmer was asked to list his and his mother’s fixed deposits, close them, and transfer all the money to his account. Two days later, he was told to move money to an “RBI account” for “money verification”. He was also directed to tell the bank, if asked, that it was for a house purchase for his daughter in Bengaluru. He thus allegedly transferred Rs 35 lakh by RTGS from a Canara Bank branch to an account in Hyderabad.

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The questioning continued about his gold in a bank locker. They allegedly forced him to pledge it at an Axis Bank branch in Puttur to receive a loan of Rs 22.5 lakh. After he transferred the money, the callers allegedly told him to raise more by mortgaging his commercial building, warning that the building would otherwise be seized. The victim mortgaged it and obtained a Rs 74-lakh loan from Karnataka Bank and transferred it by RTGS the next day.

Within hours, the callers told him more “verification” remained. At each stage, the callers sent him a transfer receipt or screenshot on WhatsApp.

When his daughter warned him of ‘digital arrest’ scams

On October 8, his daughter, who lives in Bengaluru, told him of a news report of an elderly citizen who had lost Rs 2 crore to a “digital arrest”, warning him to be cautious about such calls. It was then the farmer realised he had fallen prey to cybercriminals and told his daughter about the ordeal. Later, he filed a police complaint.

The police have registered a case for identity theft, impersonation, wrongful restraint, extortion, cheating and criminal intimidation, and are investigating further.

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A police officer said the money was initially transferred to accounts registered in the name of Priyanka Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd (account in Kolkata), Nandi Hardwares Electricals and Paints (account in Periyapatna in Mysuru district), Desire India Project (account in Hyderabad), and Tanmay Traders (account in Maharashtra).

“These accounts appear to be mule accounts. We have written a letter to the bank seeking account holders’ details. Once the compilation is completed, we would catch hold of them. But the money has already been diverted to other accounts. The money trail already looks very complicated,” the officer said.