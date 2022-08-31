Karnataka sees fall in identity theft cases, still accounts for 43% of all such cases: NCRB

Karnataka, which accounted for 85 per cent of identity theft cases registered in 2019 and 68 per cent in 2020, saw the cases fall to 43 per cent in 2021. But the state still accounts for the majority of cases registered under Information Technology Act section 66 (c), as per recently released National Crime Records Bureau data.

Identity theft cases make up the largest chunk of computer-related crimes registered in the state as well as the country. Out of the 19,751 computer-related crimes in 2021, 4,047 (20 per cent) fell in this category. As many as 1,764 of these 4,047 cases were registered in the southern state.

IT Act Section 66 (c) says “whoever fraudulently or dishonestly make use of the electronic signature, password or any other unique identification feature of any other person shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine with may extend to rupees one lakh”.

Judges, policemen and civil servants in Karnataka have fallen prey to crimes involving fraud and swindling of funds from unsuspecting victims.

In July, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike chief commissioner Tushar Girinath filed a police complaint over the misuse of his identity to seek Amazon gift cards from his social media contacts. “Please note that 7076522681 is not my number. It has come to my notice that some fraudster has been misusing this as the number of the BBMP Chief Commissioner and misleading the public and officials,” the IAS officer wrote on social media.

Senior IPS officer P Harishekharan filed a complaint with a CID cyber-crime police station in Bengaluru in September 2020 saying somebody had created a fake Facebook profile with his name and pictures and was seeking funds from his friends. Several deputy superintendents of police in the CID also filed similar complaints during the period.

Investigations into over a dozen similar complaints made by police officers in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana–of impersonation of social media identities to seek donations from acquaintances–led the Karnataka CID cyber-crime unit to an organised network operating mostly from different parts of Rajasthan in 2020. It was also revealed that the fraudsters—including a SIM card retailer and a distributor – created hundreds of fake Aadhaar numbers and issued SIM cards against these fake IDs, which were then used to create social media accounts in officers’ names.

The cyber-crime police found that fraudsters accessed the internet on mobile phones using such SIM cards and collected social media details of police officers and others to create their fake profiles. “Fake SIM cards are used to advertise on online reselling platforms and to open e-wallets or payment bank accounts (PayTM, Airtel Money, Google Pay, PhonePe) to commit cyber and online financial crimes across the country,” the CID cyber-crime unit stated in 2020.

Karnataka registered 10,482 out of the total 12,241 identity theft cases in 2019, and 3,513 of the total 5,110 cases in 2020.