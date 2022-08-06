scorecardresearch
Karnataka: Fake stamp paper racket busted, 11 arrested

The police said they learnt about the racket after they received a tip-off that fake stamp papers were being sold at Kandaya Bhavan. Thereafter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) SD Sharanappa formed a special team.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 6, 2022 4:02:31 pm
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a gang of 11 including a father-son duo on charges of selling fake stamp papers.

The arrested have been identified as Vishwanath, 57, his son Karthik, 29, both residents of SBM Colony, Venkatesh, 54, of Sanjay Nagar, and Shamaraju, 48, of Nagashettyhalli. Their associates Shashidhar, Kariyappa, Ravishankar, Shivashankarappa, Gunashekar, Raghav and Kishore have also been arrested.

Joint commissioner of police (crime) Raman Gupta said they have seized 2,664 fake stamp papers with a face value of over Rs five lakh, a computer and printer, around 119 fake seals of various government departments and fake documents related to four different plots in the city.

The police said they learnt about the racket after they received a tip-off that fake stamp papers were being sold at Kandaya Bhavan. Thereafter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) SD Sharanappa formed a special team.

“A police officer in the disguise of a customer approached Lakshmi Balaji enterprises seeking a Rs 50 face value fake stamp paper. The shop owner, Venkatesh, assured to provide Rs 10 face value fake stamp papers instead and received Rs 10,000 in advance to get more stamp papers. Next day, when the customer (police) visited, Venkatesh handed him fake stamp papers. During his questioning, he divulged information that led to the arrest of the other accused. We think there are more people involved in the scam,” said a police officer.

