Fake PhDs, real Jobs: Karnataka finds 249 guest lecturers with bogus certificates

Gopal Krishna H, Commissioner, Department of Collegiate Education, said the guest lecturers have been suspended and will not be allowed to apply for faculty posts at any university in the state in the future. (AI-generated image)

The Karnataka Government has ordered FIRs against 249 guest lecturers after a statewide verification found they allegedly secured appointments at state-run first-grade colleges using fake PhD certificates, exposing what appears to be one of the state’s biggest higher education recruitment frauds.

The Department of Collegiate Education, in an order issued on July 21 and accessed by The Indian Express, said the highest number of such cases was reported from the Kalaburagi division, where 154 guest lecturers were found to have allegedly submitted fake PhD certificates. Bengaluru division accounted for 24 cases, while Mysuru division reported 22, the order showed.

Gopal Krishna H, Commissioner, Department of Collegiate Education, said the guest lecturers have been suspended and will not be allowed to apply for faculty posts at any university in the state in the future.