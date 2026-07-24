Fake PhDs, real Jobs: Karnataka finds 249 guest lecturers with bogus certificates

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The Karnataka Government has ordered FIRs against 249 guest lecturers after a statewide verification found they allegedly secured appointments at state-run first-grade colleges using fake PhD certificates, exposing what appears to be one of the state’s biggest higher education recruitment frauds.
The Department of Collegiate Education, in an order issued on July 21 and accessed by The Indian Express, said the highest number of such cases was reported from the Kalaburagi division, where 154 guest lecturers were found to have allegedly submitted fake PhD certificates. Bengaluru division accounted for 24 cases, while Mysuru division reported 22, the order showed.
Gopal Krishna H, Commissioner, Department of Collegiate Education, said the guest lecturers have been suspended and will not be allowed to apply for faculty posts at any university in the state in the future.
“We have also directed the principals to file First Information Reports against them for providing false information and forging documents. The information about the action initiated against them must be uploaded in the EMIS (Education Management Information System) portal within a week,” he added.
Verification drive
The action follows a verification drive launched in February after complaints that candidates had submitted fake academic credentials to secure guest lecturer positions. Principals were asked to obtain authenticity reports directly from the universities and institutions that issued postgraduate marks cards, as well as NET, SET, PhD, MPhil, and Kalyana Karnataka residence certificates submitted by applicants.
According to officials, more than 200 guest lecturers resigned after the verification exercise began, anticipating that forged or unverifiable credentials would be detected.
Under the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms, candidates applying for guest lecturer posts in first-grade colleges must possess at least one of the following qualifications: NET, SET, or a PhD. The verification exercise found that a significant number of applicants had allegedly relied on fake PhD certificates to meet the eligibility criteria.
‘Certificates available for Rs 50,000 and Rs 3 lakh’
Officials said many of the fake PhD certificates are often sourced from private universities in neighbouring states.
“These certificates are available for anywhere between Rs 50,000 and Rs 3 lakh. While the problem exists across the state, it is more prevalent in the Kalyana Karnataka region because some aspirants believe they can evade scrutiny,” a senior official said.
In 2017, the Karnataka Examinations Authority detected 40 candidates who had allegedly submitted fake PhD certificates while applying for assistant professor posts.
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