Karnataka eyes tie-up between RGUHS and Estonian universities

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday announced that the state government was eyeing a tie-up between the Bengaluru-based Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) and medical universities in Estonia. Briefing media persons after a meeting with Estonian Ambassador Katrin Kivi at the Vidhana Soudha, Sudhakar said, “I have discussed the possibility of a tie-up for an exchange programme between the RGUHS and their institutes.”

He further said that though Estonia is a small country, it has a sizable number of start-ups and good technology. “They are in the process of initiating reforms in medical education and the health sector through technology,” Sudhakar added.

The minister said Estonia has developed a health registry for its population, besides setting up specialised genomic sequencing labs to identify diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia and Dementia.

“If we tie up, our state will benefit and the people of Estonia will also get to learn several good practices we follow,” Sudhakar added.

Kivi said, “There is a lot we can do to bring healthcare to citizens through technical solutions. Here, Estonia, as one of the most digitized countries in the world, has lots to share. Estonia, too, has a lot to learn from India that has such a huge population. Doctors here will have a lot more experience as they treat many more patients.”