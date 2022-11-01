Karnataka eyes Rs 5 lakh crore investment at Global Investors’ Meet

The three-day Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) in Bengaluru starting Wednesday will attract an investment of over Rs five lakh crore, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing preparations for the GIM, Bommai said the State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) has already cleared proposals worth Rs 2.8 lakh crore of the proposed investment. “Investors (whose proposals are cleared by SHLCC) will be given investment certificates. The new Memoranda of Understanding signed will be cleared within a month or two by the SHLCC,” Bommai said.

This Meet will lay a strong foundation for the development of the state in the next five years, he said.

The government also said it expects an employment generation of over five lakh when the investment is realised.

The chief minister claimed that Karnataka attracted the highest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country over the last four quarters. Nearly 38 per cent of the total FDI for the country was invested in Karnataka, he said, adding that the state was ready to respond to the requirements of the world.

“‘Build for the World’ is our slogan. Karnataka has done a lot for the country in terms of manufacturing and IT/BT sectors. Now, we have improved our targets and widened our horizons,” he said.

The decision of many countries and companies to either steer clear of China or opt for another investment destination along with it has opened up avenues for India, the chief minister observed.

The three-day Meet will conclude on November 4.