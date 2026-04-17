Karnataka extends state police chief M A Saleem’s tenure till August 2027

Dr M A Saleem, a 1993-batch Indian Police Service officer had initially taken charge as the in-charge Director General and Inspector General of Police, Karnataka, on May 21, 2025. (Express photo)

Karnataka on Thursday issued a notification extending the tenure of Dr M A Saleem, a 1993-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, as the Head of the Police Force (HoPF) till August 29, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Dr Saleem had initially taken charge as the in-charge Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP), Karnataka, on May 21, 2025. His appointment to the post was formally confirmed on August 30, 2025.

The extension has been granted to ensure that he completes a minimum tenure of two years in the post. In the normal course, Dr Saleem was due to retire on June 30, 2026.