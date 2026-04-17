Karnataka extends state police chief M A Saleem’s tenure till August 2027

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Karnataka on Thursday issued a notification extending the tenure of Dr M A Saleem, a 1993-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, as the Head of the Police Force (HoPF) till August 29, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Dr Saleem had initially taken charge as the in-charge Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP), Karnataka, on May 21, 2025. His appointment to the post was formally confirmed on August 30, 2025.
The extension has been granted to ensure that he completes a minimum tenure of two years in the post. In the normal course, Dr Saleem was due to retire on June 30, 2026.
The move is in line with the Supreme Court’s 2006 judgment in the Prakash Singh vs Union of India case, which mandates a fixed minimum tenure of two years for state police chiefs. The ruling was aimed at insulating senior police leadership from frequent transfers and ensuring continuity and stability in law enforcement administration.
Karnataka had earlier filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court in 2019-20, undertaking compliance with the Prakash Singh guidelines. Following this, former police chiefs Neelmani N Raju and Praveen Sood were able to complete two-year tenures before their superannuation, making extensions unnecessary in their cases.
In the case of Alok Mohan, who served as the state police chief from May 2023 to May 2025, his tenure was extended by 22 days to enable him to complete the mandated two-year term.
Dr Saleem’s tenure, however, has been extended by approximately 14 months, reflecting the state’s effort to adhere to the Supreme Court directive.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram