Karnataka extends lockdown till June 7 amid Covid surge: what’s allowed and what’s not

A health worker keeps a check on a COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen in a bus, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

The Karnataka government has extended the statewide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 till 6 am on June 7, informed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Friday. Hence, the lockdown restrictions which are in place across the state will continue till June 7.

The government had initially announced 14-days ‘close down’ from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the COVID cases continued to increase across the state.

The Chief Minister clarified that there are no changes in the current restrictions. “The decision to extend the lockdown for two weeks is taken after experts advised us to continue the lockdown.” he said after a meeting with senior officials and ministers on Friday evening.

“We had strict restrictions till May 24. As per the opinion of experts, we are extending the strict restrictions till 6 am on June 7,” he added.

Meanwhile, the CM said that in case of not following the lockdown rules and regulations, the police have been directed to take action against violators.

Karnataka, especially the capital city Bengaluru, is reeling under the second wave of Covid-19 that has severely affected the healthcare infrastructure where patients are struggling to getting oxygen, ventilator and ICU beds. The crematoriums are running at full capacity in Bengaluru.

Karnataka has 5,14,238 active cases, of which Bengaluru city alone has 2,89,131 cases. While the state has reported 24,207 Covid deaths so far, Bengaluru has reported 10,656 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the daily Covid-19 cases in the state are witnessing a decline as Karnataka registered 32,218 new infections, which was outnumbered by recoveries with 52,581 discharges. However the number of fatalities continued to remain high at 353, the health department said on Friday.

Karnataka lockdown: What is not allowed

*Metro Rail, taxi and bus services (except while hired for emergency).

*Schools and colleges (Online/ distance learning is permitted).

*Cinemas, shopping malls, stadiums and swimming pools.

*Social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and congregations.

*Religious places will remain closed for the public.

*No movement of public or private buses or passenger vehicles.

*Hotels, restaurants, liquor shops and hospitality services can only act as takeaway and home delivery.(home delivery allowed)

*Inter-state and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles allowed in cases of emergencies or as permitted.

Karnataka lockdown: What is allowed

*Flights and trains: Tickets will act as a pass for movement of person.

*Karnataka government offices

*Departments dealing with health

*Municipal administration

*District administration

*Medical education.

*Police, civil defence, defence, fire and emergency services.

*Water, electricity and sanitation.

*Government of India offices such as defence, defence PSUs, armed police forces.

*Petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG, power generation and disaster management.

*Banks, RBI regulated financial markets

*Microfinance institutions

*The Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

*Homes for children, disabled, mentally challenged, senior citizens, destitutes and women.

*Agriculture activities, supply chain of essential goods

*Movement of all types of goods and cargo

*Manufacturing wholesale, retail, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce companies

*Groceries shops will open from 6 am to 10 am

* Fruits, vegetables, dairy shops and milk booths (6 am to 10 am)

* Meat and fish and animal fodder (all from 6 am to 10 am.)

* All food processing and related industries.

*Construction activities and repair work.

*Print and electronic media.

*Construction activities with in-situ labourers/workers

*Road works

* Marriages (only with 50 persons in attendance)

*Cremations or funerals (only with five persons in attendance)