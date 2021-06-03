Karnataka extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 14: What’s allowed and what’s not

On Monday, the Karnataka state Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had recommended the state government to extend the ongoing lockdown till the test positivity rate comes down below 5 per cent, daily new cases below 5,000 and Case Fatality Rate (CFR) falls below 1 per cent.(Representational/File)

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday announced extending lockdown for a week from June 7 to June 14 to contain the spread of Covid-19 across the state.

“We had earlier announced stringent restrictions from May 24 to June 7 to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Though the infections have reduced, the spread of the disease is still on. It has been decided to extend the restrictions by a week following the recommendation of experts till June 14 morning,” Yediyurappa said.

The curbs have been in effect since April 27 but from May 10 the Chief Minister announced a shutdown till May 24 morning. However, it was further extended till June 7.

On Monday, the Karnataka state Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had recommended the state government to extend the ongoing lockdown till the test positivity rate comes down below 5 per cent, daily new cases below 5,000 and Case Fatality Rate (CFR) falls below 1 per cent.

TAC chairman M.K. Sudharshan said the committee reviewed the current situation in the state and unanimously drafted the recommendations placing the health and lives of people before livelihoods, which is the need of the hour at this point of time.

The committee in its report said that the lockdown should continue for two more weeks after June 7. “The test positivity rate of 5 percent is the safest threshold and it was decided after discussions with public health, virology and epidemiology experts,” Sudharshan added.

CM Yediyurappa announces Rs 323 crore relief package

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Chief Minister announced a second relief package of Rs 323 crore under which ASHA, Anganwadi workers, weavers, film and TV industry workers, Muzrai temple priests, Maulvis and fishermen will get Rs 3,000 cash assistance.

A one-time payment of Rs 3,000 will be made to C division staff of the Muzrai department, this includes priests, cooks, and other staff working in the temple. While Maulvis from mosques will also be given a similar compensation, said Yediyurappa.

Asha workers will be given Rs 3,000 as compensation while 64,423 Anganwadi workers and 59,169 assistants will be given Rs 2,000 each. The government has also decided to provide aid of Rs 5 crores to judicial staff. Earlier the government had announced a package Rs 1,250 crore to people working in unorganised sectors.

Karnataka lockdown: What is not allowed

*Metro Rail, taxi and bus services (except while hired for emergency).

*Schools and colleges (Online/ distance learning is permitted).

*Cinemas, shopping malls, stadiums and swimming pools.

*Social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and congregations.

*Religious places will remain closed for the public.

*No movement of public or private buses or passenger vehicles.

*Hotels, restaurants, liquor shops and hospitality services can only act as takeaway and home delivery.(home delivery allowed)

*Inter-state and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles allowed in cases of emergencies or as permitted.

Karnataka lockdown: What is allowed

*Flights and trains: Tickets will act as a pass for movement of person.

*Karnataka government offices

*Departments dealing with health

*Municipal administration

*District administration

*Medical education.

*Police, civil defence, defence, fire and emergency services.

*Water, electricity and sanitation.

*Government of India offices such as defence, defence PSUs, armed police forces.

*Petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG, power generation and disaster management.

*Banks, RBI regulated financial markets

*Microfinance institutions

*The Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

*Homes for children, disabled, mentally challenged, senior citizens, destitutes and women.

*Agriculture activities, supply chain of essential goods

*Movement of all types of goods and cargo

*Manufacturing wholesale, retail, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce companies

*Groceries shops will open from 6 am to 10 am

* Fruits, vegetables, dairy shops and milk booths (6 am to 10 am)

* Meat and fish and animal fodder (all from 6 am to 10 am.)

* All food processing and related industries.

*Construction activities and repair work.

*Print and electronic media.

*Construction activities with in-situ labourers/workers

*Road works

* Marriages (only with 50 persons in attendance)

*Cremations or funerals (only with five persons in attendance)