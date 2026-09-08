Expired, relabelled for sale: Rs 3-cr foods seized in Bengaluru Amazon, Instamart raids

The Karnataka Food and Drugs Administration Safety (KSFDA) busted an agency involved in relabelling expired food items for sale and seized such mislabelled goods worth Rs 3 crore, including from Amazon and Instamart stores, in just one week, officials said.

Health Minister U T Khader said on Tuesday that a “peptide party” cancelled in Bengaluru for not abiding by rules led to the discovery of expired foods relabelled for sale. “We sought information on where the materials were procured and came to know that they had procured materials from an Amazon dark store,” he said.

KSFDA officials then raided an Amazon storage facility called Amazon BLR6 in Devanahalli. They seized Rs 14 lakh worth of food products with incorrect or inadequate labelling and Rs 10 lakh worth of expired food products, along with drugs worth Rs 2.45 lakh stored without a licence.