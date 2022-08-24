Karnataka expert panel moots accreditation and review of all healthcare programmes

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday unveiled a vision document for the holistic development of the state’s healthcare sector—from primary care to tertiary care and even telemedicine.

“A total of 250 experts have provided their inputs to prepare the document. Good practices and policies from other countries have been recorded in this document… The document will also be shared with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi by CM Bommai,” said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar at a function at Vidhana Soudha, adding that the document had been prepared after a year of thorough research, discussions and debates under the leadership of G Gururaj. The minister announced the constitution of a Karnataka Health Vision Group under Gururaj on January 2, 2021.

The vision document recommended an analysis of all the healthcare programmes, and suggested all healthcare institutions should undergo an accreditation process within five years for quality-care improvement in services, teaching and training years.

“As the state implements nearly 75 national and state health programmes and nearly 300 health and related welfare schemes, a landscape analysis of status of implementation of all programmes, both at state and district levels, in terms of inputs, activities, progress, resources, outcomes and impact using a set of easily measurable indicators with technical assistance from state public health experts is required,” it said.

“The district administration should have a ‘Directory of Resources on a Digital Dashboard’ to know the presence, location, availability of beds, utilisation, costs, and status of health care agencies to develop mechanisms for effective coordination as well as for sharing responsibilities in all emergencies based on good resource mapping… Most significantly, mechanisms need to be developed to decongest existing health care facilities at district, taluka and peripheral health centres,” it further recommended.

Sudhakar said the government had decided to open 100 new community health centres (CHCs) in north Karnataka. “The foundation stone for this project will be laid within a month. We will open Namma Clinics in urban areas that have a concentration of poor and other vulnerable sections of the society. As many as 243 such Namma Clinics will be opened within two months in Bengaluru,” he said.

With 50 lakh tele-consultations, the state is ranked second in the country in the E-Sanjeevani service, the health minister said. He also urged doctors to ensure 100 per cent coverage of Covid booster shots, just as the state has been “able to achieve 100 per cent vaccination in the first and second doses”.