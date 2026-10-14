‘Forced minor to drink chicken blood, raped believer’: Karnataka exorcist arrested

The Karnataka Police Monday arrested a self-proclaimed exorcist accused of repeatedly raping a woman under the pretext of driving out an evil spirit. While Satish Patri remained elusive for nearly a month, investigations revealed that a police constable helped him evade arrest by leaking police movements.

Patri, a well-known practitioner of black magic in Chikkamagaluru and neighbouring districts, was apprehended from a house in Bengaluru’s J P Nagar and remanded to judicial custody.

The Chikkamagaluru district police registered two separate cases against Patri under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act.