‘Forced minor to drink chicken blood, raped believer’: Karnataka exorcist arrested

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The Karnataka Police Monday arrested a self-proclaimed exorcist accused of repeatedly raping a woman under the pretext of driving out an evil spirit. While Satish Patri remained elusive for nearly a month, investigations revealed that a police constable helped him evade arrest by leaking police movements.
Patri, a well-known practitioner of black magic in Chikkamagaluru and neighbouring districts, was apprehended from a house in Bengaluru’s J P Nagar and remanded to judicial custody.
The Chikkamagaluru district police registered two separate cases against Patri under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act.
In the first case, registered on August 23, a complainant alleged that Patri, who worked as the chief priest at a temple and carried out exorcisms for nearly five years, extorted money primarily from women. The complainant said that Patri threatened women with dire consequences and black magic if they failed to appear before him when summoned.
When Naik and local villagers questioned Patri on August 20, the accused allegedly abused them and issued death threats. Though Patri initially secured bail in this case, public anger mounted as videos circulated online showing him abusing women, extorting money, and allegedly forcing a minor girl to drink chicken blood in the name of exorcism.
Following the viral videos, a woman from Hassan approached the police on September 3, alleging that Patri had exploited her superstitious beliefs and repeatedly raped her near a temple since 2023. Meanwhile, the first complainant filed an application to cancel Patri’s bail, but a local court rejected it. An appeal remains pending before the Karnataka High Court.
Patri went into hiding after his bail was cancelled. To avoid detection, he allegedly refrained from using SIM cards or standard calls, communicating solely through internet data and conference calls on a new mobile phone.
Multiple police teams were formed to track him down, and investigators discovered that a constable, identified as Kantesh, was tipping off the accused about police moves. The Chikkamagaluru district police subsequently suspended Kantesh for misconduct.
The police suspect many more victims exist who have not yet come forward.
“During our investigation, we found that a lot of women had undergone such trauma but are hesitant to file complaints due to fear,” a police officer said. “Even the victim in our case had been suffering since 2023, but only filed the complaint after the first case was registered and the videos went viral.”
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