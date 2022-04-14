Karnataka exorcist and brother get life term for beating 3-year-old girl to death

A self-proclaimed godman and his brother have been sentenced to life imprisonment in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district for thrashing a three-year-old girl to death during an exorcism ritual.

Rakesh and his brother Purushotham, who were sentenced by a local court on Wednesday, performed the ritual that killed the elder child of Praveen and Baby in September 2020 in Ajji Kyathanahalli, 250 km from Bengaluru.

Poorvika, the girl, was suffering from night terrors, a disorder involving episodes of intense screaming, crying or thrashing during sleep. When her parents took Poorvika to Rakesh, he said the girl had been in thrall to “evil spirits”, which he would exorcise.

According to the Chikkajajur police, Rakesh and Purushotham started beating the child with sticks. As Poorvika writhed in pain for an hour, her parents sat outside believing that Rakesh was forcing “evil spirits” out of their daughter’s body. After a while, as he realised that Poorvika had died, Rakesh lied to her parents that she would regain consciousness soon.

On reaching home, when Poorvika did not regain consciousness, her parents took her to a primary health centre, where medical staff declared her brought dead. The brothers had by then fled to Davangere district, from where they were arrested. They were booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and Section 3 of the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017.

Raveen KN, the investigating officer in the case, told The Indian Express that witness statements and scientific evidence including beating marks on the girl’s body had helped the prosecution prove the charges against the duo.

Night terrors are similar to nightmares but are more dramatic. About 3-6 per cent of children suffer from night terror issues, according to doctors. When night terrors occur, children wake up in distress and sit upright screaming. Sweating and faster breathing are also common.