Karnataka: Depressed over wife’s death, ex-servicemen dies by suicide after killing 4 kids

Depressed over the death of his wife due to black fungus, a 46-year-old ex-serviceman died by suicide after killing his four children.

The incident took place in Belagavi district’s Borgal village in Sankeshwar.

The incident came to light after the neighbours became suspicious when the family had locked the house from inside for a long time and foul smell started spreading.

The locals broke open the door and saw the bodies lying on the floor. Preliminary probe revealed that all died after consuming poison.

Sankeshwar Police, who have registered a case, said that on July 6, Gopal’s wife had died due to black fungus and since then, the family was very depressed.

While two of his kids were studying in a private college at Sankeshwar town, the others were in a school in the same village.

The police suspect that the incident might have taken place on Friday night.