In an ongoing campaign against the alleged presence of higher-than-prescribed ethanol levels in fuel sold in Karnataka, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad has written to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri seeking details of ethanol-blend specifications at fuel pumps and on bills, as well as compensation for “damage caused by excess ethanol”.

The display of the actual blend at every fuel pump, the ethanol percentage on every bill, a choice of lower-blend fuel, an independent testing mechanism, and an E20 compensation fund “to compensate consumers whose vehicles suffer damage from petrol with ethanol above the prescribed limit” are among the proposals made by the Karnataka minister.

The November 17 letter came after the state government found, following testing by independent labs accredited to the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), that ethanol blends exceeded the prescribed 20 per cent limit.

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“The findings set out in this letter clearly indicate that the E20 policy, as it is being implemented today, requires urgent course correction. A policy of this scale can succeed only if the common man is placed at its centre, not made to bear its cost,” Arshad stated.

“I would therefore urge you to review the implementation of the E20 programme in the light of these findings, in consultation with the States. Karnataka has now placed all its evidence before the Government of India and would welcome a detailed discussion at the earliest, so that together we can protect the people and restore public trust,” the minister added.

The minister also stated that the ethanol content in fuel samples tested independently in Karnataka recently ranged from 13.5 per cent to 31.2 per cent despite the mandate for a 20 per cent blend. “A variation of this magnitude, from the prescribed level, clearly indicates non-compliance by the OMCs with the notified standard,” he wrote.

“This is a matter of grave concern, as every consumer has an inalienable right to know the exact composition of the fuel for which he or she pays. Second, premium high-speed petrol, which consumers buy at nearly Rs 120 to Rs 140 per litre precisely because it is marketed as a superior fuel, was also found to carry a high percentage of ethanol. The common man, practically, is left with no real option,” Arshad wrote to Puri.

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Last week, the Congress government called for independent quality checks on the fuel sold in the state by public-sector oil firms. “Compliance has to be confirmed by a third party. When such a check was done by the Government of Karnataka, with every procedure followed, it showed that the OMCs’ (oil marketing companies) quality monitoring was being done as per their convenience,” the minister said.

Oil companies question tests’ reliability

Earlier, the Karnataka government claimed at a press conference on November 6 that independent studies of fuel samples at an NABL-accredited private laboratory had revealed “31.2 per cent ethanol blending in IOCL and 30.5 per cent in HPCL, exceeding 20 per cent”.

Public-sector oil companies IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL rejected the claims the same day, stating that the reports obtained in Karnataka were not based on “testing conducted in accordance with the prescribed statutory and technical procedures”.

Oil firms can’t be both the accused and the judge: Minister

Arshad has claimed that the oil companies’ refusal to provide results of their quality checks for blended fuel had raised suspicion about the presence of higher blends beyond the prescribed 20 per cent.

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“IS 17021, the standard the OMCs themselves cite, clearly lays down the procedures for testing ethanol content. Yet not a single OMC report gave that figure. It was the OMC laboratories’ failure to provide the required result that raised the suspicion,” Arshad said on November 9.

Arshad said the samples were then sent to NABL-accredited and ISO-certified laboratories. “To dispute the findings of an NABL-accredited laboratory is to say that laboratories approved under the Government of India’s own accreditation system are not authentic,” he added.

“When the oil companies test their own fuel in their own laboratories and declare themselves compliant, they are acting as both the accused and the judge. That is a clear conflict of interest, and no consumer can be asked to trust it,” he said.

The three public-sector oil companies said in a statement issued through the petroleum ministry that E20 petrol they supply across the country “conforms to IS 17021, the Bureau of Indian Standards specification for ethanol-blended motor gasoline”.

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“Significantly, all 56 samples tested in Karnataka, comprising samples from different locations and all three OMCs, also conformed to the prescribed specifications, recording ethanol content between 19 per cent and 20 per cent, with an average of 19.30 per cent,” read the statement issued on November 6.