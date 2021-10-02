Karnataka: Estranged boyfriend stabs woman inside moving bus

A 30-year-old married woman was stabbed inside a moving bus by her estranged boyfriend in Belagavi’s Sankeshwara, near the Karnataka-Maharashtra border on Friday evening. The bus was travelling from Sankeshwara town to Bada village. An FIR has been lodged at the local police station against the accused.

It has been claimed that the victim knew the accused, Praveen Sathyappa Kamble (28), and the two were in an extra-marital relationship. A police officer from Sankeshwara police station said that Kamble got the information that the woman was traveling in the bus. Thereafter, he got into the bus and picked up a fight with her, and stabbed her multiple times with a knife before fleeing from the spot.

The woman has been admitted to a hospital and she is, reportedly, out of danger. Kamble was arrested on Saturday night.

Kamble hails from Chikkodi and the woman lives in Bada village in Hukkeri. Police said that the duo had decided to keep their affair a secret but the woman had allegedly called Kamble’s wife and told her about their relationship.

Police sources said that this might have prompted Kamble to attack the woman, although it was not clear whether she had indeed made the call.