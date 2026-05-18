Karnataka invokes ESMA ahead of transport staff strike, says buses will ply

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation said ESMA was invoked to ensure the strike would not affect the public. (File Photo)

Ahead of Wednesday’s bandh called by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of trade unions of state road transport corporations, the government has invoked the Karnataka Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to deter employees from participating in the protest.

The JAC has called a statewide protest starting at 6 am, urging the state government to meet the trade unions’ demands, primarily related to wage revision.

A meeting convened by the government with officials of various state-run transport corporations ended in a deadlock on Monday, even as the JAC maintained it was ready for talks at any stage to ensure its demands are met.