Karnataka invokes ESMA ahead of transport staff strike, says buses will ply

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Ahead of Wednesday’s bandh called by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of trade unions of state road transport corporations, the government has invoked the Karnataka Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to deter employees from participating in the protest.
The JAC has called a statewide protest starting at 6 am, urging the state government to meet the trade unions’ demands, primarily related to wage revision.
A meeting convened by the government with officials of various state-run transport corporations ended in a deadlock on Monday, even as the JAC maintained it was ready for talks at any stage to ensure its demands are met.
After a protest earlier this year, the state government announced a 12.5 per cent wage hike applicable from April. But the JAC has demanded a 25 per cent wage hike, effective from January 1, 2024, besides pending dues of employees, including wages cut during the Covid pandemic.
Speaking to reporters following the meeting, B Jayadevaraje Urs, secretary-general of the Akhila Karnataka State Road Transport Employees’ Federation, said employees waited for 28 months after the government assured them that their demands would be met.
“Whenever there is a protest (by transport corporation employees), the state government argues that transport services will be hit. We did not take up any strikes till now to ensure the public is not affected,” he said, alleging that employees were being threatened to prevent them from participating in the bandh.
Akram Pasha, Managing Director, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, said ESMA was invoked to ensure the strike would not affect the public.
“Any violation will result in strict action,” he said, adding that the government had fulfilled the majority of the JAC’s demands.
“We have already implemented ESMA, along with a No Work, No Pay order,” he said, adding that buses would remain on the roads during the protest.
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