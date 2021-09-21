Karnataka postpones entrance tests for admission to diploma and post graduate courses to November

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) Tuesday announced Common Entrance Tests held for admission to diploma (DCET) and postgraduate courses (PGCET) have been postponed to November this year.

“Revised schedule will be published on the KEA website for the information of candidates,” a circular issued by the authority read.

DCET for admissions to second-year or third-semester engineering courses was originally scheduled to be held on October 23. The decision was taken in view of various diploma examinations that were rescheduled till November due to the delays faced by universities amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The dates fixed for DCET candidates to submit special category certificates scheduled between September 23 and 27 have also been postponed with the revised timetable expected to be up on the KEA portal soon.

Meanwhile, PGCET exams held for admission to MBA, MCA, M.E., M.Tech courses were postponed as final year/semester examinations of B.A., B.Com, B.Sc and B.E. are yet to be completed in a few universities, officials said. Earlier, PGCET-2021 was scheduled to be held on October 22 and 23.

With the entrance exams now being rescheduled, KEA has also decided to give a “final chance” to candidates yet to apply online for DCET from September 27 to October 5 and PGCET from September 27 to October 5. The dates apply to those who are yet to pay the fees (including those who have applied but not paid fees) as well, the Executive Director said.