Karnataka: English lecturer resigns after college asks her not to wear hijab during classes

An English lecturer of a private pre-university college in Karnataka resigned after she was asked by the college management not to wear her hijab while taking classes.

Chandini, an English lecturer at the Jain PU college in Tumakuru district for the past three years, tendered her resignation. In her resignation letter, she wrote, “Right to religion is a constitutional right which no one should be denied.”

She told The Indian Express, “I have been working with this institution for three years. They have never asked me to remove my hijab and I carried on with my work as usual. When they asked, it was a matter of self-respect to me and I just resigned without creating any hue and cry. I don’t want to drag this issue too.”

The Karnataka High Court in its interim-order had stated, “We make it clear that this order is confined to such of the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student dress code/uniform.” It is not applicable for school and college faculty.

A bench of the HC is currently hearing a batch of petitions challenging the hijab ban in educational institutions in the state.