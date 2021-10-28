Karnataka engineering student dies by suicide, blames education system

A 20-year-old engineering student in Karnataka’s Hassan district has allegedly died by suicide after appealing to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and vice-chancellors of universities, through a recorded video, to change the state’s education system.

The student, identified as Hemanth Gowda, was studying at Rajeev Institute of Technology in Hassan. He was found dead in his hostel room on Monday and the police since then recovered the 13-minute, 21-second video clip in which he said he was sacrificing his life to get people’s attention towards the problems of the present education system. He also thanked his parents, friends, and teachers for their support in the video.

He appealed to his parents to donate his organs. “There should not be any discrimination based on one’s profession. How does it matter what job one does? One can be a scavenger. All should be treated equally,” he said in the video.

He requested in the video that his final rites should take place in the presence of the chief minister, education minister, and religious seers, and apologised to his parents.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan said that the student should not have taken such a decision. “Now the education system is reforming. It will take some time. I respect the feeling of the student. Through the National Education Policy (NEP), there is an opportunity for those who are interested in any field and they can choose a career in the school itself. We will see an improvement in the coming 10 years. He could have shared his opinion, but should not have lost his life. May God give strength to his family to bear this loss,” the minister said.

Hassan Police have registered an unnatural death report and police are investigating the case.