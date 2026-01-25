Karnataka engineering seat blocking scam: ED attaches Rs 19.46 crore worth properties of BMS trustees

The searches undertaken by ED allegedly revealed that seats in engineering colleges run by BMS Educational Trust were being sold by the management through middlemen and agents.

The Bengaluru Zonal Office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Saturday announced that it has provisionally attached three immovable properties – a plot and two flats – having a market value of Rs 19.46 crore belonging to the trustees of BMS Educational Trust.

The properties were attached as part of the investigation in the ‘Engineering Seat Blocking Scam’. Searches in the case were undertaken by ED in June last year.

The ED Saturday said, “The searches revealed that the unaccounted cash was being collected during the process of admission to engineering seats over and above the laid down fees in the engineering colleges controlled by BMS Educational Trust.”