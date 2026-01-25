Karnataka engineering seat blocking scam: ED attaches Rs 19.46 crore worth properties of BMS trustees

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru Zonal Office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Saturday announced that it has provisionally attached three immovable properties – a plot and two flats – having a market value of Rs 19.46 crore belonging to the trustees of BMS Educational Trust.
The properties were attached as part of the investigation in the ‘Engineering Seat Blocking Scam’. Searches in the case were undertaken by ED in June last year.
The ED Saturday said, “The searches revealed that the unaccounted cash was being collected during the process of admission to engineering seats over and above the laid down fees in the engineering colleges controlled by BMS Educational Trust.”
The searches undertaken by ED allegedly revealed that seats in engineering colleges run by BMS Educational Trust were being sold by the management through middlemen and agents. Cash was being collected by the management of BMS Educational Trust from the students directly and also from agents who acted as educational consultants. The cash collected was not disclosed in the book of accounts of the BMS Educational Trust.
The searches undertaken by the ED resulted in the seizure of Rs 1.86 crore from the premises belonging to the trustees/management of BMS Educational Trust and agents. Further evidence has also been seized pertaining to the collection of unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 20.20 crore from the sale of Engineering seats in colleges controlled by BMS Educational Trust.
The evidence collected includes diary notes, WhatsApp chats, etc. The investigation has revealed that unaccounted cash generated from the sale of Engineering seats has been used for the personal benefits of trustees of BMS Educational Trust, the ED said in a press statement.
Moreover, the probe by the local police has revealed that each seat was sold for more than Rs 30 lakh and above. According to the allegations, 52 candidates’ login credentials, including passwords and secret keys, were illegally accessed. Using this information, the accused allegedly blocked government quota seats in reputed institutions like BMS Engineering College, Akash Institute of Engineering, and New Horizon Engineering College.
