Engineering, professional courses in Kannada from next year: Deputy CM

The Karnataka government has decided to offer engineering and professional courses in Kannada from the academic year 2022-23.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said the translation work of the curriculum for engineering and other courses into Kannada is already underway.

“The regional language (mother tongue) will be further strengthened after the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). There should be no apprehensions in this regard,” Ashwathnarayan, who is also the Minister for Higher Education in the state, said.

Addressing a webinar organised by the All Languages Faculty Association of Karnataka University, he added that the state government would provide incentives to students enrolling for courses in Kannada. “It will also be incorporated into the technical education system,” Ashwathnarayan informed.

He added, “Kannada should also flourish simultaneously with the progress in technology and innovation allowing it to exist in all spheres. The courses and curriculum will be designed by our own universities and subject experts.”

The development comes in the wake of the All India Council of Technical Education giving permission to a few undergraduate courses to be offered in 11 regional languages. The NEP, too, favours the use of regional language for vocational training.