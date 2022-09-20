In Karnataka, 2 engineering grads held over links with IS: police

Investigation into an incident of stabbing following arguments over putting up a poster of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, reported in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district ahead of Independence Day this August, led to unearthing of a “terror connection”, resulting in the arrest of two men with alleged links to the terror outfit Islamic State (IS), the police said on Tuesday.

A third suspect is on the run, the police said. The police have invoked Sections under UAPA, among others, against the arrested persons.

The arrested duo was identified as Maaz Muneer Ahmed (22), a Mechanical Engineering graduate from Mangaluru, and Syed Yasin (21), a resident of Shivamogga and an Electrical Engineering graduate.

The third accused, Mohammed Shariq (24), a resident of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district, is absconding, according to police.

Superintendent of Police, Shivamogga, B M Laxmi Prasad told The Indian Express that all three were followers of the IS, and Maaz and Yasin have been taken into police custody for seven days.

They have been booked under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging war against the Government of India), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences), Sections 18, 38 (offence related to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (offence related to support extended to a terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UAPA], and Section 2 (insulting the national flag and the Constitution) of Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

The investigation, Laxmi Prasad added, is in progress.

According to police, an attempt to murder case was registered at Doddapete police station of Shivamogga on August 15, which led to the unearthing of the purported terror links. The main accused in that case, Mohammed Zabiullah (30), who has been arrested, allegedly had links with terror outfits, police said.

The case ensued from a clash between two groups in Shivamogga’s Ameer Ahmed Circle, purportedly after a group of youths from the majority community wanted to put up a poster of Savarkar, which those from the minority community opposed. During the fracas, a youth identified as Prem Singh (20) was stabbed.

Singh has since recovered.

The incident had escalated communal tension in Shivamogga district.