scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

In Karnataka, 2 engineering grads held over links with IS: police

According to police, an attempt to murder case was registered at Doddapete police station of Shivamogga on August 15, which led to the unearthing of the purported terror links.

vehicles fire Sinhagad Road, Sinhagad road Ganpati, Ganeshotsav PuneThe police have invoked Sections under UAPA, among others, against the arrested persons. (File)

Investigation into an incident of stabbing following arguments over putting up a poster of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, reported in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district ahead of Independence Day this August, led to unearthing of a “terror connection”, resulting in the arrest of two men with alleged links to the terror outfit Islamic State (IS), the police said on Tuesday.

A third suspect is on the run, the police said. The police have invoked Sections under UAPA, among others, against the arrested persons.

The arrested duo was identified as Maaz Muneer Ahmed (22), a Mechanical Engineering graduate from Mangaluru, and Syed Yasin (21), a resident of Shivamogga and an Electrical Engineering graduate.

The third accused, Mohammed Shariq (24), a resident of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district, is absconding, according to police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A ‘cursed stone’ or ‘Mountain of darkness’: Why the Kohinoor never really...Premium
A ‘cursed stone’ or ‘Mountain of darkness’: Why the Kohinoor never really...
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: surveyPremium
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: survey
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...Premium
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...

Superintendent of Police, Shivamogga, B M Laxmi Prasad told The Indian Express that all three were followers of the IS, and Maaz and Yasin have been taken into police custody for seven days.

They have been booked under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging war against the Government of India), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences), Sections 18, 38 (offence related to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (offence related to support extended to a terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UAPA], and Section 2 (insulting the national flag and the Constitution) of Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

The investigation, Laxmi Prasad added, is in progress.

According to police, an attempt to murder case was registered at Doddapete police station of Shivamogga on August 15, which led to the unearthing of the purported terror links. The main accused in that case, Mohammed Zabiullah (30), who has been arrested, allegedly had links with terror outfits, police said.

Advertisement

The case ensued from a clash between two groups in Shivamogga’s Ameer Ahmed Circle, purportedly after a group of youths from the majority community wanted to put up a poster of Savarkar, which those from the minority community opposed. During the fracas, a youth identified as Prem Singh (20) was stabbed.

Singh has since recovered.

More from Bangalore

The incident had escalated communal tension in Shivamogga district.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 07:04:50 pm
Next Story

Taliban releases US engineer Mark Frerichs in prisoner swap

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 20: Latest News
Advertisement