Karnataka Energy Minister K J George denies claims of him resigning over ‘interference’ by CM Siddaramaiah’s son

Speculations that Karnataka Energy Minister K J George had threatened to resign due to alleged interference in his department by MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, created a buzz in political circles Thursday.
This prompted George to clarify in the Legislative Assembly that the claims made were far from the truth.
Reports of an unhappy George had surfaced Thursday morning, which contended that the minister had threatened to resign on Wednesday evening during the Congress Legislature Party meeting. BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar referred to these reports after Question Hour in the Assembly.
“TV media is reporting that George has resigned due to interference by CM’s son. He is in the Assembly. Let him clarify,” the MLA said. George was quick to dismiss reports asking whether he had issued any statements to TV channels. “The question of my resignation does not arise. I have full confidence in my CM,” he said.
The reports had claimed that George had threatened to resign due to the notice issued to Pankaj Kumar Pandey, managing director of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, and the transfer of some officials in Chikkamagaluru district, where he is in-charge minister. Reports also contended that A S Ponnanna, Legal Advisor to CM, had mediated the truce.
Speaking to reporters later, George asked whether he had made any allegations of interference till now. “Transfer of officials is routine. Can I keep track of every transfer?” he asked, maintaining that he did not seek the transfer of any officials.
On allegations against Yathindra, George denied reports of his interference in his department. “Why are you bringing him into disrepute?” he asked.
Ponnanna, responding to media queries, said that though notice was issued to Pandey by the chief secretary, the issue was closed soon after his response. On whether he mediated a truce, Ponnanna said that since reports of the minister’s resignation were false, “the claims of a truce are also false.”
