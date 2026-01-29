Karnataka Energy Minister K J George denies claims of him resigning over ‘interference’ by CM Siddaramaiah’s son

Speaking to reporters, K J George asked whether he had made any allegations of interference till now. (File Photo)

Speculations that Karnataka Energy Minister K J George had threatened to resign due to alleged interference in his department by MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, created a buzz in political circles Thursday.

This prompted George to clarify in the Legislative Assembly that the claims made were far from the truth.

Reports of an unhappy George had surfaced Thursday morning, which contended that the minister had threatened to resign on Wednesday evening during the Congress Legislature Party meeting. BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar referred to these reports after Question Hour in the Assembly.

“TV media is reporting that George has resigned due to interference by CM’s son. He is in the Assembly. Let him clarify,” the MLA said. George was quick to dismiss reports asking whether he had issued any statements to TV channels. “The question of my resignation does not arise. I have full confidence in my CM,” he said.