Karnataka electric vehicles exhibition begins in Bengaluru with more than 100 stalls

The Karnataka government’s electric vehicles exhibition was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

The EV Abhiyaana will be held at Chamara Vajra, Palace Grounds, in Bengaluru till Sunday, according to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom), the nodal agency to organise the exhibition in the city.

Speaking at the event, Bommai said, “The cost of electric vehicles should be affordable for the common man. Then only its usage could see an increase. The manufacturers should focus more on this aspect. The battery and the motor are the main parts of an eclectic vehicle. It is a matter of pride that they are being produced within the country under the ‘Atma Nirbhar’ mission.”

“The state government, with its new EV (electric vehicle) policy, has made Bescom the nodal agency to establish charging stations at public places. Battery swapping is another important aspect of EVs and it would be given importance in the coming days,” Bommai said. He also said the state government had decided to induct more electric buses into the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Bescom said that it had developed an app, EV Mitra, to provide information about its 136 charging stations in the city. “The EV Mitra App is user-friendly. It will provide information on charging stations, rates, payment options and allow advance booking for charging,” the power utility said in a media release, adding that 152 new charging stations would be opened soon.

Under the public-private partnership model, a tender has been invited to establish 1,000 charging stations across the state.

The exhibition has more than 100 stalls to display products, solutions and technologies from different parts of the globe. Interactive sessions with chief executives of leading manufacturers of electric vehicles and batteries, charging stations and fleet operators are also part of the three-day event.

An electrical vehicle rally will be organised from Vidhana Soudha to Palace Ground on Saturday.