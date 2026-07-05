26-year-old SIR supervisor killed in accident on way to work in Karnataka

A 26-year-old supervisor for booth-level officers (BLO) engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Karnataka died on Saturday after a truck collided with her scooter in Tumakuru, triggering overnight protests against alleged excessive work pressure.

Bhuvana, a resident of Varadanayakanahalli village in Nelamangala taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, suffered fatal head injuries in the crash on Kunigal Road near Guluru and later died at Siddaganga Hospital, officials said.

Her uncle Ramesh said she had attended an SIR-related review meeting at the deputy commissioner’s office on Friday and returned home by 10 pm. On Saturday, she left home around 6.30 am for field duty. The accident occurred in the morning.