26-year-old SIR supervisor killed in accident on way to work in Karnataka

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A 26-year-old supervisor for booth-level officers (BLO) engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Karnataka died on Saturday after a truck collided with her scooter in Tumakuru, triggering overnight protests against alleged excessive work pressure.
Bhuvana, a resident of Varadanayakanahalli village in Nelamangala taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, suffered fatal head injuries in the crash on Kunigal Road near Guluru and later died at Siddaganga Hospital, officials said.
Her uncle Ramesh said she had attended an SIR-related review meeting at the deputy commissioner’s office on Friday and returned home by 10 pm. On Saturday, she left home around 6.30 am for field duty. The accident occurred in the morning.
Soon after news of her death spread, revenue department officials protested outside the Tumakuru deputy commissioner’s office, alleging that staff were facing severe pressure from senior officials and that it contributed to the tragedy.
“She was under pressure. She said she would quit her job. In fact, we were planning to arrange her marriage. There are no fixed working hours. They were made to work without considering their personal life. There were too many responsibilities on a single person,” Ramesh said.
In another incident, a 45-year-old teacher on SIR duty in Bidar district died due to a heart attack on Friday, sources said. He was identified as Sunil, a resident of Balki town. The sources said Sunil fell unconscious at work and was taken to the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday. According to Sunil’s family members, doctors said he had had a heart attack.
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