BJP appoints Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan poll in-charge for Karnataka

The Bharatiya Janata Party Saturday appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as its in-charge for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has been made the co-in-charge for the polls, which have seen intense action from Opposition parties like Congress, JD(U) and the Aam Aadmi Party. The elections are likely to be held in April-May 2023.

Pradhan, who is serving as the Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the current Cabinet, was tasked with handling several elections in the past.

With his reputation as a skillful politician, he is expected to mobilise the state organisation while sorting out internal issues in the local unit to maximise efforts to retain power in the important southern state.