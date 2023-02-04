scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Advertisement

BJP appoints Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan poll in-charge for Karnataka

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai has been made the co-in-charge for the polls which are likely to be held in April-May 2023.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File)
Listen to this article
BJP appoints Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan poll in-charge for Karnataka
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Bharatiya Janata Party Saturday appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as its in-charge for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has been made the co-in-charge for the polls, which have seen intense action from Opposition parties like Congress, JD(U) and the Aam Aadmi Party. The elections are likely to be held in April-May 2023.

Pradhan, who is serving as the Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the current Cabinet, was tasked with handling several elections in the past.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Moscow’s proposal to RBI: Set up Russian financial firm in India, w...
Moscow’s proposal to RBI: Set up Russian financial firm in India, w...

With his reputation as a skillful politician, he is expected to mobilise the state organisation while sorting out internal issues in the local unit to maximise efforts to retain power in the important southern state.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 12:15 IST
Next Story

The world’s newest country is broken and forgotten. Enter Pope Francis.

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close