Karnataka: Eight-year-old allegedly raped, killed in Kalaburagi district; one arrested

An eight-year-old girl was found dead near a canal in Chincholi Taluk of Kalaburagi district in North Karnataka on Monday. The Kalaburagi police arrested have a 35-year-old man of the same village in connection with the case. According to the police, there is evidence to suggest the victim was sexually abused before being murdered.

Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Lada Martin Marbaniang confirmed the incident to IndianExpress.com and said, “A case has been registered on Monday and we are investigating.”

“The girl was absent from school on Monday. Eyewitnesses said they saw her with the accused in the afternoon. When the girl didn’t return in the evening, her parents and neighbours began searching for her and then alerted the police. On the basis of their complaints, we have arrested the man. Investigation is underway,” a police officer said.

The minor’s body was spotted by villagers in the canal of Mullamari irrigation project. “The accused lured her with chocolates and took her near the canal. When villagers later questioned him, he was evasive and said he didn’t know about the girl’s whereabouts,” police sources said.

