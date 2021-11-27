Karnataka: Eight arrested for destroying holy stones

Mangaluru Police arrested eight persons on Friday for allegedly destroying nagabanas (holy stones) in two places. Police sources said the nagabanas were destroyed with an intent to create communal strife in the area.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Safwan alias Chippu (25), Mohammed Suhaib (23), Praveen Anil Monteiro (27), Nikilesh alias Vikky (22), Jayanth (30), Manjunath Poojary (30), Prathik (24) and Naushad (30). The police said that the accused destroyed a nagabana stone in Kolur belonging to the Kotian family between October 20 and 23, and another five holy stones in Kodikal on November 12.

After the news of the destruction of the nagabanas spread, organisations like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajarang Dal staged protests in Kodikal and also observed a bandh in the vicinity.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said they were trying to apprehend the masterminds behind the destruction of the nagabanas.