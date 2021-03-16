Karnataka: Education minister calls for strict action against schools conducting offline sessions for Classes 1-5

The minister added that the government has taken a serious note of the issue in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state. (Representational)

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has urged the education department to initiate action against schools in the state holding offline classes for children in classes 1 to 5.

“The state government had allowed schools to conduct physical classes for only students from class 6 and above, as per recommendations of the Covid-19 technical advisory committee. It has been reported in the media that many schools across the state have been conducting offline classes for classes below 6,” Suresh Kumar said.

He added that the government has taken a serious note of the issue in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state. The minister further instructed the Commissioner of Public Instruction to constitute taluk-level monitoring committees to identify such schools violating the guidelines. “Strict action will be taken against managements of such schools,” he said. Officials in the department said a circular will be issued in this regard by the Commissioner.

Last week, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar expressed concern over the same and requested Suresh Kumar to look into the matter. “It has been noticed that some of the private schools are conducting offline classes even for grades 1 to 6 though there is no permission from the government. We have received complaints too,” he tweeted.

Sudhakar also suggested that accreditation of such schools should be cancelled for flouting Covid-19 guidelines stipulated by the government.