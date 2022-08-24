Karnataka education minister Nagesh announces inspections at all madrasas

Karnataka school education and literacy minister B C Nagesh said on Wednesday that the government would look into whether madrasa students get proper education in school subjects.

At a meeting with education officials, Nagesh said madrasa authorities had not been cooperative with inspections by government officials, which he said raised questions about the quality of education such religious schools provided.

The minister said he would seek reports from education authorities on the quality of education, progress of students and the implementation of the Right to Education Act in government-aided, unaided and private madrasas in the state. Suitable action will be taken after receiving the reports, he added.

Nagesh also said parents had raised similar concerns and demanded that mathematics and science be taught at madrasas.

After receiving religious education, madrasa students must attend nearby schools to seek formal education in science and mathematics, he said.

Athavulla Punjalkatte, state president of the Campus Front of India, criticised a government move to set up a board to monitor madras education as being violative of Articles 29 and 30 of the Indian Constitution.

“The government should be run according to the Constitution and not according to their prejudices and ideologies. The madrasa education board is part of a bigger conspiracy to control Muslim educational institutions, which is a hidden agenda of the RSS,” the leader of the Muslim students outfit tweeted.