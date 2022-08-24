Karnataka education minister inaugurates five renovated government schools

Karnataka school education and literacy minister B C Nagesh inaugurated five renovated schools on Wednesday.

The schools, run by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the government, were renovated by the Indian Academy Group of Institutions as part of the government’s school adoption programme.

Speaking at the inaugural function at Corporation School on Thimmaiah Road, Nagesh reiterated the importance of the National Education Policy 2020, saying it was aimed at providing a “self-reliant” and “self-respecting” life for students.

The minister urged more private players to develop government schools to ensure quality education for students.

Nagesh also said that a recruitment process was underway to hire 15,000 teachers and that the government would conduct the teacher eligibility test in November. He also said a Common Entrance Test (CET) would be conducted in February next year to fill the vacancies.