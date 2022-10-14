Karnataka: Education Minister BC Nagesh launches new portal, announces new benefit initiatives for teachers

Karnataka School Education Minister BC Nagesh Thursday launched a portal for School Education, Literacy and Sakala Minister that provides a collaborative view and insight into the education department’s performance and progress.

With the help of this web portal, one can access multiple departmental IT systems, which are used by different wings/ divisions of the department. The portal also collates relevant information/data from multiple IT systems presently used in the department.

“The portal aims to make the education department more transparent. Teachers, students, and common citizens can also address the grievances related to the education department and flag issues that sometimes don’t reach up to the ministry level,” Nagesh said during the launch of the event.

Some of the salient features highlighted in the web portal include a dashboard page, which provides information and brief details on the number of schools, number of teachers, day wise consolidated online attendance of the students in the state, mid-day meals consumed on a daily basis and the beneficiaries of free text book scheme among others.

The minister can also issue directions to the concerned officers through online mode and seek a clarification from them by setting deadlines. The portal also provides details pertaining to the schools such as school count, school infrastructure, school facilities and number of teachers in the department with drill-down facility to view statistical information about educational district-level and block-level details.

It also provides data pertaining to examination like details about the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board examination such as overall results, pass percentage, school type-wise results, gender-wise results, social category-wise results, area-wise (urban/rural) results and medium-wise results among others.

Nagesh also announced the launch of online services for the Karnataka State Teachers Benefit Fund. The initiative includes eight modules such as issue of life membership card, receipts and payments, accidental death assistance to the teachers and students, financial assistance to the teachers for their children’s higher studies (Rs 2,000, Rs 3000 or Rs 5000) and merit scholarships (Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 4,000 or Rs 6,000), family maintenance assistance to the dependants of the deceased teachers family and professional education scholarship to the students.