Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh: Hedgewar speech not about RSS, previous texts based on communist ideology

As a controversy rages in BJP-ruled Karnataka over the changes a textbook review committee has introduced, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh talked to indianexpress.com about the issue at length on Saturday.

Excerpts from the interview:

Do you think the textbook and the hijab rows are black spots on the state’s education scene?

No. Education needs reforms and we have been working towards reforms, especially since the Covid-19 outbreak. The pandemic caused learning loss and for the first time, we have introduced the “kalika chetarike” (learning recovery) programme to help bridge the learning gap for two years. We have reopened schools only for the learning recovery programme to help students make up for the two-year learning loss. As far as hijab is concerned, the high court has passed a clear-cut order to comply with uniform rules. We have to wait and see what the Supreme Court has to say. An educational institution is not a place to practise religion but to learn discipline.

With seven writers revoking consent to use their works in textbooks, do you think the government has failed to deliver on the textbook revision process?

The government felt that certain misleading and distorted facts in Kannada and social science textbooks were included by the previous committee, headed by Barguru Ramachandrappa. We have ensured these errors are removed and the right content is included in the revised textbooks. Legally speaking, the writers cannot withdraw consent for their works once it is given. However, the writers should have expressed their objections when the textbook revision committee was formed. It is not fair to drop the lessons when nearly 79 per cent of textbooks have been printed and 66 per cent of them have reached schools. Despite clarifying that the lessons on revolutionaries and freedom fighters have not been dropped, the writers revoked their permission. The onus is on them to decide whether their actions were justified. However, there is no decision yet on whether the works of the writers who revoked permission will be part of the curriculum this year.

Students have complained about the poor infrastructure in government schools, including on day 1 of reopening. What measures has the government taken?

We are planning to build 7,000 classrooms this year and the models will be ready by October 2. Out of the 48,000-plus schools in Karnataka, over 28,000 schools have proper facilities and 10,000 lack sanitation and toilet facilities. But there are only 7,000 schools that are in a bad shape. Moreover, there are very few students in these schools. Due to incessant rain in the past two years, the classrooms have been damaged and we will ensure they are repaired.

Opposition parties and critics accuse you of propagating RSS ideology in the revised textbook.

There is no question of RSS ideology in textbooks. Everyone is objecting to the inclusion of the KB Hedgewar speech in the textbook. But no one has gone through the speech. You will not find an iota of RSS ideology in it. Moreover, education cannot be status quo-driven. It is not that only the revolutionaries and freedom fighters suggested by the Opposition should be included. Why are new faces not welcome? Most critics are leftists and I can prove that they had introduced communist ideology into textbooks. For example, why were words like ‘mathrubhumi’ (motherland) and ‘punyabhumi’ (holy land) removed from the textbooks? Why were phrases like ‘haruthidhe yeruthidhe kannadadha bavuta’ (Karnataka flag flying and rising) removed. Here is where their ideological problem comes in. With respect to Periyar, they have included contents like Periyar garlanding Lord Rama with slippers and referring to Lord Rama as evil. The new committee has removed all these and has retained the rest.

What do you have to say about the attempt to attack your house at Tiptur by NSUI members?

The attack was planned, knowing that I would be travelling to Gujarat for the education conference. Only one of the attackers was from Tiptur and most others were outsiders. It is disheartening to see Congress leader Siddaramiah defending the NSUI over this incident.