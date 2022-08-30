scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

After corruption allegations against department, Karnataka education minister orders inquiry

RUPSA president Lokesh Talikatte has also been summoned before the department of public instruction Thursday to submit the documents and evidence related to the corruption charges against education officials.

Earlier the Education Minister B C Nagesh had announced that he would file a defamation case against Talikatte for "baseless" allegations against him and the education department without proper documentary evidence. (Twitter/BC Nagesh)

Days after the president of the Registered Unaided Private School Association (RUPSA) in Karnataka, Lokesh Talikatte, levelled serious corruption allegations against the school education department officials and wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Education Minister BC Nagesh ordered Monday an inquiry into those.

In a letter addressed to the commissioner of the department of public instruction, Nagesh ordered an inquiry and asked for the relevant files after obtaining proper documents and evidence.

Meanwhile, Talikatte has also been summoned before the department of public instruction Thursday to submit the documents and evidence related to the corruption charges against education officials. Talikatte is also gearing up to approach the Karnataka Lokayukta soon, with documents and evidence against 30 officials, ranging from block education officers (BEOs) to secretariat level officers in the education department, who had allegedly demanded ‘bribes’ and ‘commission’ from private schools.

Earlier the education minister had announced that he would file a defamation case against Talikatte for “baseless” allegations against him and the education department without proper documentary evidence. Nagesh also alleged that Talikatte is acting on behalf of a “political party” and that his actions were anything but a “gimmick”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year

Talikatte told The Indian Express: “This Thursday, the education department has summoned me to present the files and documents related to the corruption charges against education officials along with substantive evidence. I have already filed a complaint with the education department against corrupt officials but no action has been taken yet. However, I am sure this submission of mine on September 1 will be an eye-opener which will put the education department on fire.”

A day after Talikatte accused the education department of corruption, (BEOs) and deputy director of public instruction (DDPI) officials conducted inspections in six of his schools in different districts of the state, citing violations of the Karnataka Education Act. Talikatte said: “Instead of taking action against these officials, the department in turn has raided my schools. This is nothing but a political witch hunt. The teachers and management officials of the school have been subject to torture over the past few days, and depriving students of education.”

More from Bangalore

Talikatte last week had alleged that education department officials demanded bribes for providing no objection certificate, renewing recognition and reimbursing Right to Education (RTE) funds for private schools.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 02:27:06 pm
Next Story

Meta now allows users to post their NFTs on Facebook and Instagram

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Anna Hazare writes to Kejriwal: 'Drunk on power'

Anna Hazare writes to Kejriwal: 'Drunk on power'

A look at the accused and the roles they played
Moosewala murder

A look at the accused and the roles they played

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

On India-China ties, Jaishankar has list of three 'mutuals'

On India-China ties, Jaishankar has list of three 'mutuals'

Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen dies

Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen dies

Teesta Setalvad can move appropriate authority for protection, says SC

Teesta Setalvad can move appropriate authority for protection, says SC

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

WHO director in Asia accused of racism, abuse put on leave

WHO director in Asia accused of racism, abuse put on leave

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

NCRB report shows rise in suicides; experts say 'busting myths crucial'

NCRB report shows rise in suicides; experts say 'busting myths crucial'

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement