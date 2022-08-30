After corruption allegations against department, Karnataka education minister orders inquiry

Days after the president of the Registered Unaided Private School Association (RUPSA) in Karnataka, Lokesh Talikatte, levelled serious corruption allegations against the school education department officials and wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Education Minister BC Nagesh ordered Monday an inquiry into those.

In a letter addressed to the commissioner of the department of public instruction, Nagesh ordered an inquiry and asked for the relevant files after obtaining proper documents and evidence.

Meanwhile, Talikatte has also been summoned before the department of public instruction Thursday to submit the documents and evidence related to the corruption charges against education officials. Talikatte is also gearing up to approach the Karnataka Lokayukta soon, with documents and evidence against 30 officials, ranging from block education officers (BEOs) to secretariat level officers in the education department, who had allegedly demanded ‘bribes’ and ‘commission’ from private schools.

Earlier the education minister had announced that he would file a defamation case against Talikatte for “baseless” allegations against him and the education department without proper documentary evidence. Nagesh also alleged that Talikatte is acting on behalf of a “political party” and that his actions were anything but a “gimmick”.

Talikatte told The Indian Express: “This Thursday, the education department has summoned me to present the files and documents related to the corruption charges against education officials along with substantive evidence. I have already filed a complaint with the education department against corrupt officials but no action has been taken yet. However, I am sure this submission of mine on September 1 will be an eye-opener which will put the education department on fire.”

A day after Talikatte accused the education department of corruption, (BEOs) and deputy director of public instruction (DDPI) officials conducted inspections in six of his schools in different districts of the state, citing violations of the Karnataka Education Act. Talikatte said: “Instead of taking action against these officials, the department in turn has raided my schools. This is nothing but a political witch hunt. The teachers and management officials of the school have been subject to torture over the past few days, and depriving students of education.”

Talikatte last week had alleged that education department officials demanded bribes for providing no objection certificate, renewing recognition and reimbursing Right to Education (RTE) funds for private schools.