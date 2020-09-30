Karnataka Education dept prohibits students to visit schools till Oct 15, cites surge in Covid-19 cases

The state government has "had no thought" of beginning classes at schools in the near future," said Education Minister S Suresh Kumar

The Karnataka Education Department on Wednesday announced that it will not allow high school students to visit schools to get their doubts clarified till 15 October. The state government cited surge in COVID-19 cases for the decision.

Earlier, the state government had allowed students from classes 9 to 12 to visit their respective teachers at schools and pre-university (PU) colleges to seek clarifications in subjects even though regular offline classes stayed suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. To facilitate the same, the government had issued an order asking teachers handling subjects of classes 9 to 12 to be present in their institutions from September 21.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said he will meet different stakeholders of the education system in the state and officials of other departments concerned to arrive at a final decision on when to resume normal classes.

At the same time, the Department of School Education Research and Training (DSERT) is finalising the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for schools to resume lessons offline.

Even as this decision is pending, several private schools in Bengaluru have alerted their high school students that classes will resume from October 28, after Dussehra holidays from October 18 to 27.

“Dear parent, no online classes will be held from October 18 to October 27 due to Dasara holidays as usual. Please note that regular classes at school will resume from October 28 following all Covid-19 related guidelines stipulated by the government,” a message sent from a private school in the city read.

However, Kumar reiterated on Tuesday that the state government has “had no thought” of beginning classes at schools in the near future.” He added, “There is no hurry. We will take further steps ahead keeping in mind the concerns of the students and parents.”

Karnataka (and Bengaluru) reported its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. While 10,453 more people contracted the information across the state, 4868 of these were from Bengaluru alone. Over 5.92 lakh people have been tested positive in the state since March 8.

