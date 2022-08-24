Bengaluru: Education dept seeks registration of Rajatha Complex in its name to save Chickpet Government School

Amid widespread criticism over “allowing the sale” of Rajatha Complex in Bengaluru’s Chickpet which houses the Chickpet Government High School, the Karnataka school education and revenue departments held a meeting on Wednesday.

According to an education official, who was present in the meeting, the education department has expressed its strong objection to the revenue department’s move to sell the property without prior permission of the education department.

The official added, “The school education department had made an appeal to the revenue department to register the property under the former’s name after learning that the lease period of the shop owners had ended. However, the revenue department went ahead and sold the property at Rs 27 crore.”

He further said, “We have now provided appropriate land records to stake a claim on the property so that it can be used for education purposes. The revenue department has agreed to review the documents and will soon take action.”

The decision to auction and subsequent sale of Rajatha Complex, which houses the 77-year-old school, has left many worried. The school, located on the second floor of the complex, until 10 years back provided primary and high school levels of education. It had 400 students which has now been reduced to just 66 across Classes VIII, IX and X.

After criticism, the department of school education and literacy claimed that as per land records, the education department of Karnataka is the owner of the property. Writing a detailed letter to the deputy commissioner of Bengaluru Urban and the revenue department last week, Vishal R, commissioner of the department of public instruction (DPI) said the school has been functioning in the building since 1945.

However, in 1979, the land was leased out to a private party and in 2011, Rajatha Welfare Association secured the lease for a period of ten years till 2021.But, after the completion of the lease period the association approached the revenue department and have written to the deputy commissioner of Bengaluru Urban, seeking to buy the land as they could not renew the lease period for personal reasons. The commissioner of DPI requested the revenue department to register the entire property under the name of the education department to ensure that the students are not deprived of education.

According to an education official, after the lease period of the commercial complex lapsed, the association approached the deputy commissioner without the knowledge of the education department. “If the renewal of the lease is cancelled, the entire property will be used for education purposes. The commercial shop owners cannot request the government to sell it to them, without the approval of the education department,” the official added.

Opposition parties, including the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, had condemned the school education department for depriving students of education and causing injustice to them. AAP’s state spokesperson and retired Karnataka Administrative Services officer K Mathai also warned of protests in case the government goes ahead to sell the school.