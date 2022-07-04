scorecardresearch
Monday, July 04, 2022
Karnataka: ED attaches 16 properties worth Rs 137 crore of Bengaluru-based real estate firm

Dreamz Infra India Limited scam was exposed in 2017 after Bengaluru city police found that at least 5,000 people were cheated to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 4, 2022 6:28:42 pm
The ED said it has provisionally attached 16 immovable properties of Bengaluru-based real estate firm (File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Monday said it has provisionally attached 16 immovable properties worth Rs 137.60 crore of Bengaluru-based real estate firm Dreamz Infra India Ltd.

Notably, the Dreamz Infra India Limited scam was exposed in 2017 after Bengaluru city police found that at least 5,000 people were cheated to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore. The prime accused in the case, Disha Choudary, Sachin Naik and Sumanth, were arrested. The CID, which was investigating the case, submitted a report to the revenue department after seizing 17 properties of Naik. The properties were later auctioned but the flat buyers are yet to get any relief.

On Monday, the ED said, “ED has provisionally attached 16 immovable properties worth Rs. 137.60 Crore, in the case of Dreamz Infra India Ltd. and others, under PMLA, 2002.”

Recently, National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) ordered Dreamz Infra India Pvt Ltd to complete the construction of its long-pending building project within a year, hand over possession of flats to 18 aggrieved apartment buyers, and pay them compensation.

In the order, NCDRC president Justice RK Agarwal and NCDRC member SM Kantikar said, “The opposite party developer is directed to complete the construction of the project within a period of one year and obtain occupancy certificate and provide possession to respective flats to the complainants.”

It further said the developer is “liable to pay delayed compensation of 9 per cent per annum from the promised date of delivery till actual possession to the complainants.” The commission also asked the developer to pay Rs 50,000 as legal cost to each complainant.

