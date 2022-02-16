Karnataka: ED arrests former president of Guru Raghavendra bank

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has arrested the former president of Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha, K Ramakrishna, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with misappropriation of public deposits to the tune of over Rs 1,000 crore. Meanwhile, the Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge, Bangalore has granted the ED custody of Ramakrishna for four days.

Notably, the ED had recorded the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) on February 29, 2020 based on the FIR registered on February 7, 2020 under various sections of the IPC and the Karnataka Protection of Interest Depositors in Financial Establishments Act, 2004 by the Banaswadi Police Station, Bengaluru.

“During the investigation, it was found that officers and employees of the bank siphoned off money deposited by the public. The bank promised to give higher interest rates to the depositors which were not in the line with the prevailing market rate. The money deposited by the depositors was advanced/siphoned off to various persons including employees of the bank without obtaining proper security of the loans. The bank officers created fictitious loan accounts and transferred the money to these accounts which, in turn, was transferred to overdue loan accounts for evergreening purposes to show strong financial health of the bank,” the ED said.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 45 Crore belonging to the accused persons.

Minister of State for Co-Operation ST Somashekar on Tuesday said that according to the present auditing and investigation reports, a total of Rs 1,792 crore has been misappropriated.

Responding to a question raised by Congress MLC UB Venkatesh, Somashekar said that 41,778 depositors were cheated and till date Rs 709.99 crore has been released to the depositors. Rs 5 lakh each has been given under the Union government’s Deposit Guarantee Scheme.

Following the direction of the Karnataka High Court, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed an administrator to monitor the Guru Raghavendra bank. Moreover, properties of 26 former board of directors have been attached by the ED and further probe is underway.