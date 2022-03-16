Post-Covid economy recovery measures should include sustainability: Karnataka Economy Survey Report

With countries moving towards rebuilding their economies after the Covid-19 pandemic, recovery plans should adopt a sustainable economy which is clean, green, healthy, safe and more resilient, suggested the Karnataka Economic Survey Report 2021-22.

United Nation’s 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development includes 17 Goals which are interdependent and cover social, environmental and economic issues of poverty, hunger, health, education, climate change, gender equality, water, sanitation, energy, urbanisation, environment and social justice. The Sustainable Development Goal Climate Action demands “urgent action” to “combat climate change and its impacts”.

Karnataka’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) in the climate action section in 2019 was 71 and in 2020 it was 62. As a measure towards enhancing the score, the survey suggested that the government should aim at increasing the green cover in the state from 23.37 per cent to 33 per cent.

As a way forward, the survey recommended the desilting and deepening of tanks along with renovation/servicing of embankments and afforestation to conserve water bodies and avoid flooding.

It also suggested, “Develop Bengaluru as an e-waste management hub and generate an income by recovering precious metals, like bronze and gold. Increase the use of LED bulbs to 120.07 from 37.54 per 1,000 population to reduce CO2 emission. Prepared an Integrated Water Resource Policy for both urban and rural areas to balance supply and demand gaps on a sustainable basis. Develop water security plans in 41 overexploited taluks, covering 1,199 gram panchayats, under the Atal Bhu Jal Yojana.”

The modernisation of old canal systems under and promotion of water use efficiency through micro irrigation projects and piped conveyance systems with supervisory control and data acquisition have also been suggested.

Promotion of e-mobility through incentives, creation of infrastructure and R&D (retrofitting petrol and diesel vehicles) through public-private partnerships was also suggested in the survey to bring down the level of pollution.

The report also reiterates the UN Secretary General’s proposal of six climate-positive actions for governments to take once they go about building back their economies and societies which include green transition, green jobs, green economy, investment in sustainable solutions, confront all climate risks and cooperation.