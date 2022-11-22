Karnataka seeks economic valuation of Kali Tiger Reserve by national authority

Karnataka’s principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) has requested the National Tiger Conservation Authority (Project Tiger Division) to include the Kali Tiger Reserve in the phase III of the economic valuation of tiger reserves in India.

The move by Vijaykumar Gogi followed a request made by wildlife conservationist Giridhar Kulkarni, who sent a detailed explanation to the forest officials and the national authority in July on why the reserve in Uttara Kannada should be included in the list of tiger reserves that would be taken up for phase III of the economic valuation.

The letter sent to the authority by Gogi read, “Giridhar Kulkarni has informed that the Kali Tiger Reserve is representing great diversity in terms of tiger landscape, ecosystems and socio-economic conditions and therefore appears to be a fit case to select the tiger reserve for its economic valuation. The same has also been examined by this office and hence, it is requested to include Kali Tiger Reserve in the Economic Valuation of Tiger Reserves in India-Phase-III, which is likely to be taken up in 2023.”

Major ecosystem services from tiger reserves such as employment generation, fishing, agriculture, fuel wood, fodder, timber are identified and their economic values are estimated in the study.

In his letter to the national authority and the state forest department, Kulkarni stated, “While the tiger reserves are being established with the primary objective of conserving the tiger and associated biodiversity values at ecosystem level, these reserves also offer a wide range of ecosystem services having social, cultural and economic benefits to society. However, these ecosystem-service benefits at various scales like local, regional, national and global were not quantified so far.”

A pilot study was commissioned by the authority and phase I of the study was taken up in 2015 focusing on six tiger reserves: Corbett, Kanha, Kaziranga, Periyar, Ranthambore and Sundarbans Tiger Reserves. Phase II, taken up in 2019, involved 10 tiger reserves: Anamalai, Bandipur, Dudhwa, Melghat, Nagarjunsagar Srisailam, Pakke, Palamau, Panna, Similipal and Valmiki.

The findings of the study highlight the importance of conserving tiger reserves and the need for continued investment in their protection.

Advertisement

“I request you to include Kali Tiger Reserve, Karnataka, in Phase-III Study. Kali Tiger Reserve (KTR) in Karnataka is located in the biologically sensitive Western Ghats and a UNESCO world heritage site and a global biodiversity hotspot. KTR is home to tiger, leopard, wild dog, elephant, Indian gaur, great Indian hornbill, Castlerock night frog and many other charismatic species of endangered and endemic flora and fauna. KTR is also part of the Western Ghats tiger landscape and adjoining forest areas form an important tiger corridor of the central Western Ghats connecting the tiger habitats in Karnataka, Goa and southern Maharashtra. Further, the reserve is the place of origin and catchment basin for the Kali river apart from a number of streams, thereby providing water security not just for wild animals but for thousands of people in the region for agriculture, tourism and many other purposes,” Kulkarni wrote.

Citing the need for the conservation of tiger reserves, the authority explains on its website, “Tiger is an unique animal which plays a pivotal role in the health and diversity of an ecosystem. It is a top predator being at the apex of the food chain and is vital in regulating and perpetuating ecological processes and systems. Therefore the presence of tigers in the forest is an indicator of the well-being of the ecosystem. Protection of tigers in forests also protects habitats of several other species. In addition, indirect benefits of tiger conservation include protection of rivers and other water sources, prevention of soil erosion and improvement of ecosystem services such as pollination, water table retention and a range of other services which benefit mankind.”