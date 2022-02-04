Karnataka eases Covid restrictions as cases fall; theatres, gyms to function at full capacity

In view of the decline in daily Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government has further eased the restrictions, with cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres and auditoriums now permitted to function with 100 per cent of seating capacity.

However, only those administered with both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed entry at these places. “All persons shall be asymptomatic. All persons will be checked at the entrance for fever using a thermal scanner and hand sanitiser applied. All persons should compulsorily wear N-95 masks (other masks not recommended) throughout and organisers shall monitor compliance to compulsory wearing of face masks at all times including during the show. Hall and the restrooms shall be sanitised after every show,” the revised guidelines stated.

Gyms, Yoga centres and swimming pools are also permitted to function at 100 per cent capacity, but only fully vaccinated persons are allowed entry at these places. The guidelines state that wherever possible, activities shall be conducted outdoors and in the open.

A physical distance of 2 meters (6 feet) is to be maintained between individuals. The hall, restrooms and change rooms are to be sanitised after every session/batch, as per the order.

On Friday, the cases further went down in Bengaluru. Of the 14,950 new Covid-19 cases reported in Karnataka, Bengaluru accounted for 6,039 cases. The total active cases in the state now stood at 123,098.

As many as 53 new Covid-19 deaths were logged while 40,599 patients were also discharged. The positivity rate for the day stood at 10.93 per cent.