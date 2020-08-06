Karnataka: Dy CM Ashwathnarayan launches 8 products to ‘mitigate’ COVID-19 spread

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathnarayan CN (centre) launches the products at an event in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Express photo) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathnarayan CN (centre) launches the products at an event in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Express photo)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathnarayan CN Thursday launched eight indigenously made products to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Developed by various startups, the products include immunity-booster chapati, tea, daily drops, a chewable tablet, a centralised health monitoring system, a fruit/veg sanitiser, a water sanitiser system and an anti-microbial air sanitising system.

According to government officials, these products were developed by various startups at the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC), a joint initiative of the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) and Departments of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka.

Addressing the press at an event in Bengaluru, Ashwathnarayan said, “This shows that Karnataka has emerged as a leading state in developing solutions to fight the COVID 19 pandemic, which is a result of the robust innovation ecosystem present here.”

He added that these technologies and products would add to the list of products launched and developed earlier by startups at the BBC.

The eight products are as follows:

Padma Vitals+

Padma Vitals+ is a centralised monitoring system for ECG, respiration, Spo2 and body temperature, which can measure the vitals continuously and the analysis sent through telemetry, with an alerting system embedded in it.

According to its developer Dr Madan Gopal of Cardiac Design labs, the device is designed to enhance contactless monitoring of patients, especially during the pandemic. The product was validated at Narayana Hrudayalaya before its official launch.

Malli’s Cordytea

Developed by Dr Moushmi Mondal from Mallipatra Neutraceuticals, this immunity-booster tea is prepared from cordyceps mushroom, a variety with medicinal characters. The mushroom is grown under laboratory conditions and is developed to make tea out of it.

According to Dr Mondal, cordycepin, an active ingredient in the same is known to have anti-viral properties too making it relevant in the coronavirus times, as it is expected to boosting immunity levels on consumption. Malli’s Cordytea has been patented and is approved by FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India), the developer claimed.

CD4 Shield

A chewable tablet containing curcumin and Vitamin B12, CD4 Shield was developed by Dr Vijay Lanka and team from Stabicon Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, located in Jigani. According to the innovators, the tablet, approved by FSSAI, has the ability to fight inflammation and infection.

Ashwathnarayan with beam roti. (Express photo) Ashwathnarayan with beam roti. (Express photo)

Beam Roti

Beam Roti is an immunity booster chapati having a mixture of herbs recommended by the AYUSH ministry, Dr Srinivas from Aspartika Biotech Private Limited explains. “The ingredients of this Indian bread product have been prepared using supercritical fluid extraction technology to ensure optimum concentration of herbal extract reaches the body. The chapatis are easy to store and has a good shelf life,” innovators added. Also approved by FSSAI, the product is awaiting patent confirmation.

Immune booster daily drops

Yet another product developed by Bengaluru-based Aspartika Biotech Private Limited, the daily drops contain a mixture of herbs recommended by AYUSH ministry. The drops can be consumed by adding to a glass of hot water, Dr Srinivas added.

Ashwathnarayan showing fruit and vegetable sanitiser. (Express photo) Ashwathnarayan showing fruit and vegetable sanitiser. (Express photo)

VegPhal – Fruit and Vegetable Sanitiser

Developed by Deepak Bhajantri from Krimmi Biotech, this fruit and vegetable sanitiser is prepared using edible ingredients effective against microbes and removal of pesticides. “It is chlorine and alcohol-free,” Bhajantri claimed.

Water Sanitiser – Kitchen Tap

The water sanitiser, developed by Ravi Kumar of Biofi, is designed to be a miniaturised version of UV purifier that can be attached to a water tap. Innovators claimed that the system would kill 99% of microbes including viruses such as phages.

Anti-Microbial HVAC module

Another product developed by Kumar and team from Biofi, Anti-Microbial HVAC module can be fitted to HVAC system to ensure circulating air is sanitised. “This is especially useful during COVID 19 times as many enclosed spaces in which AC circulated air may be contaminated,” Kumar explained.

Development of new products indicate success of Atma Nirbhar Bharat: Prof Raghavan

The development of products at bio-incubators such as the BBC is an indication to the success of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’, a clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prof. K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the PM said.

“BBC’s partnership with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore should help these start-ups in scaling up their products, market analysis, and access to scale-up capital,” he said.

Further, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed Thursday between IIMB and BBC.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd