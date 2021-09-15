After Bengaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad, DULT to implement bus priority lane in Kalaburagi soon

After dedicated bus priority lanes (BPL) in Bengaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad cities in Karnataka, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) will soon implement the BPL project in Kalaburagi city in North Karnataka.

DULT, along with Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) and the urban local body, has decided to create the lane to provide sustainable transport mode in the Kalaburagi city, according to DULT officials.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, V Manjula, DULT commissioner said, “The DULT has taken up a unique challenge called ‘cities on the move’ and as a part of it, Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike and the KKRTC have shown interest in the implementation of BPL system in Kalaburagi city”.

Kalaburagi is one of the major cities in the north-eastern part of the Karnataka state according to DULT officials. In a Comprehensive Traffic and Transportation Plan (CTTP) report of the Kalaburagi city conducted recently, 25 per cent of the people travel by public transport which is operated in 22 routes with around 1,200 trips per day.

“With the experience of designing and implementing the BPL project in Bengaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad, we have conceptualised and designed a dedicated BPL for the city. This BPL project will be called ‘Kalyaan Maarg’ in Kalaburagi city,” Manjula added.

The BPL network in the city will be 10 km. The DULT has consulted various stakeholders in the city apart from conducting site analysis for route rationalisation and series of meetings were held before finalising the BPL project.

“The Kalyaan Maarg will start from the Hirapur circle in the city to the airport connecting the central city, bus stands, major government offices like mini Vidhana Soudha, education institutions, universities, malls, public gardens, hospitals, and residential areas,” Manjula further said.

The project is expected to be the lifeline of the city according to DULT officials. Apart from BPL, DULT is also planning to build a dedicated cycle track adjoining the bus lane which will be separated by an RCC kerb and wave wall to safeguard the cyclists. The project also includes bus shelters and shared bicycle parking spaces.

The ambulances and emergency vehicles will be facilitated to enter and exit the bus lane corridor near the hospitals.

According to DULT, the estimated cost of the project is Rs 19 crores which will be funded by the DULT under the state urban transport fund. The project is also tendered and will be implemented by civic body Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike and will be supported by other agencies of the city such as KKRTC, city traffic police of Kalaburagi.

In the year 2019, to decongest traffic and give priority to public transport, Bengaluru got its first Bus Priority Lane implemented by DULT, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), and Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP).

The lane runs along the Outer Ring Road (ORR), from Swami Vivekananda Road to Silk Board, covers 12 high-density corridors, including areas on the Outer Ring Road, Hosur Road, Bannerghatta Road, Old Madras Road, Old Airport Road, West of Chord Road, Magadi Road, and Ballari Road, among others.

Later in 2020, Hubbali-Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit System (HD-BRTS), South India’s only dedicated public transport corridor, was developed by the state government at a cost of Rs 970.87 crore on the 22.3 km dedicated corridor between Hubballi and Dharwad for ‘Chigari’ buses. The project includes 32 median bus stations, bus terminals, depots, and workshops. Buses will take approximately 35 minutes to complete the journey.