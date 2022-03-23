Karnataka: Man who threatened BJP MLC on Facebook using pseudonym arrested

The Karnataka Police have arrested a 31-year-old man from Belagavi district for allegedly threatening Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC DS Arun on Facebook using a pseudonym recently.

The arrested has been identified as Srikanth, a resident of Gokak. Srikanth, in the pseudonym of Musthak Ali, allegedly posted on Facebook: “In your head, only one Hindu activist has died but our target is to kill Hindu women and children.” His Facebook post was seen in the backdrop of Bajarang Dal activist Harsha’s murder in the Shivamogga district. A case was registered at the Bagalkot CEN police station on February 23.

Following this, On March 5, Vageesh MT, personal secretary of DS Arun registered a case alleging that the MLC had received a message on Facebook on February 21 from the account in the pseudonym of Musthak Ali with the same content.

The Bagalkot police arrested Srikanth from his home. “Srikanth is an agriculturist by profession and we do not know why he did it and we are probing further. An intimation has been passed to Shivamogga district police as well. We are also checking if he has any affiliations with organisations,” a police officer said.