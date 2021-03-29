Karnataka: Drunk govt official runs over pedestrian in Mangaluru, arrested

According to Mangaluru police, the incident took place near Circuit House Road at 9.53 pm.

A retired employee of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) was killed after he was run over by a government official in an inebriated condition, late night on Sunday in Mangaluru.

According to Mangaluru police, the incident took place near Circuit House Road at 9.53 pm. “We checked the CCTV cameras at the junction to find that the victim was hit by the speeding car from behind. The deceased was tossed in the air for some distance which led to his death on the spot,” a police officer said. Police further added that car was seen moving at a great speed while taking a turn and hitting a roadside barricade to an electricity pole before running over the victim.

While the victim has been identified as A Ananda (62), the accused is Shanmugam, who works as the Assistant Executive Engineer of Minor Irrigation and Ground Water Department.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashikumar confirmed that Shanmugam was arrested based on an FIR filed against him under sections 304 (culpable homicide) and 304 A(causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. “Unlike accident cases where the accused is charged with only section 304 A, we have included section 304 as well, as he (Shanmugam) was drunk while driving the car which led to the death,” he explained.

The complaint was filed by Lalitha, the wife of the deceased, police added.