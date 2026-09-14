Amid weak monsoon, Karnataka CM Shivakumar warns of water, power shortage

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Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Monday that water and power shortages are likely in the coming days as drought conditions worsened in the state due to deficient rainfall.
Speaking to reporters in Kanakapura, Shivakumar said crop loss was extensive across the state, and depleting groundwater levels have added to concerns.
“Last week, the peak power demand surged in excess of 19,000 MW. Due to this, Karnataka is forced to procure power at Rs 11-12 (per unit). Total power usage has grown due to increased consumption during night hours,” Shivakumar said.
Due to weak monsoons, more than 200 of the 239 taluks in the state are facing drought, he said, adding that all of them would be declared drought-hit based on Central government guidelines.
Karnataka has already declared 101 taluks as drought-hit, with more taluks expected to be added soon.
On drought preparedness, the CM said that the state’s power generation capacity had improved. “Irrespective of which state generates power, it can be supplied to Karnataka. However, this will have a supply cost. A meeting was held recently with Energy Minister KJ George and officials about the issue,” he said.
Shivakumar said that a special session of the Assembly will be held from September 21 to 23 to discuss drought and the implementation of the Kasturirangan report in the state.
The monsoon spell in Karnataka has only worsened in September. Compared to the normal of around 51 mm of rainfall, the state has received only 10 mm, an 81 per cent deficit, according to data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.
The state has received less than normal rainfall in all the monsoon months starting June. The deficit in June was 42 per cent as the state received 116 mm of rainfall against a normal of 199 mm, July was 29 per cent (192 mm against an average of 271 mm), and August (169 mm against an average of 220 mm).
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