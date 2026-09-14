Amid weak monsoon, Karnataka CM Shivakumar warns of water, power shortage

Shivakumar said crop loss was extensive across the state, and depleting groundwater levels have added to concerns. (File Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Monday that water and power shortages are likely in the coming days as drought conditions worsened in the state due to deficient rainfall.

Speaking to reporters in Kanakapura, Shivakumar said crop loss was extensive across the state, and depleting groundwater levels have added to concerns.

“Last week, the peak power demand surged in excess of 19,000 MW. Due to this, Karnataka is forced to procure power at Rs 11-12 (per unit). Total power usage has grown due to increased consumption during night hours,” Shivakumar said.

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Due to weak monsoons, more than 200 of the 239 taluks in the state are facing drought, he said, adding that all of them would be declared drought-hit based on Central government guidelines.