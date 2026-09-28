‘Not interested in farmers’: D K Shivakumar slams BJP, JD(S) over drought relief

D K Shivakumar said the BJP and JD(S) would face questions over their decision not to join the proposed all-party delegation (File photo).

Ahead of his two-day visit to Delhi to seek drought assistance from the Centre, Karnataka’s Congress Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Monday the Opposition coalition partners, BJP and Janata Dal (Secular), will be exposed if they do not join the all-party delegation in the national capital.

Shivakumar headed to Delhi Monday and is scheduled to meet Union ministers to submit memorandums regarding the severe drought situation and opposition to implementing the Kasturirangan report in its present form.

Responding to remarks by Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industry H D Kumaraswamy and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka that the JD(S) and BJP will not be part of the delegation, Shivakumar said, “If they are not joining, it means that they are not interested in farmers. They know that they are unable to speak to their leaders at the Centre.”